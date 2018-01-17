Bend Driver Accused of Hitting Cyclist While Intoxicated

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Prosecutors say a driver accused of killing a female Bend cyclist had berated other cyclists after she struck the woman.

The Bulletin reports 41-year-old Shantel Witt is accused of hitting 38-year-old Marika Stone with her GMC pickup as Stone was cycling with two others in December.

Witt has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Deputy district attorney Kari Hathorn says Witt had briefly drove off, but return to the scene to yell an expletive at Stone’s surviving companions.

Witt’s lawyer, Bryan Donahue, did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Witt was placed on house arrest immediately after her Tuesday hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Witt is scheduled to be arraigned on indictment Feb. 6.

—

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com