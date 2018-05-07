Belmont Goats Need New Home

Portland, Oregon – The Belmont Goats are looking for a new home The Nonprofit group who manages them right now says their current lease will be up next month. They tell our News Partner KGW it’s not just about finding the 14 goats a new spot, but it’s also about the fans, the families and children that come to visit, and the walking tours that visit the goats too.

The Belmont Goats were moved to Lents after their original site on Belmont was scheduled to be developed. They have been at the site of the old Lents Little League Baseball at Southeast 92nd and Harold ever since.

If you have room for 14 goats or know anyone who does, let them know.