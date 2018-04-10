In Brief: As messy as the civil war that destroyed Beirut several decades ago.



Beirut gives Jon Hamm (A double Golden Globe winner for TV’s Mad Men) a chance to stretch a bit. It’s 1972 and he’s one of America’s diplomats in Beirut. At that time, the city was described as the Middle East’s version of Paris. Then all hell breaks loose and the city and the nation of Lebanon explodes into civil war.

Hamm plays Mason Skiles. His wife is killed in a terrorist attack at a party as the war begins.

Fast-forward to a decade later. Skiles is a drunk who negotiates business deals and helps workers and bosses reach settlements. In the middle of a negotiation he’s summoned by the U.S. government — translate that as CIA — to return to Lebanon to help retrieve one of his friends and reluctantly returns.

Apparently the government thinks Skiles is the best person for the job. Never mind that he’s not the same guy he was a decade ago, and that Lebanon isn’t the same country nor Beirut the same city.

Anyway, if that isn’t believed then we don’t have a movie do we?

The friend remained in the diplomatic community and has state secrets no one wants the kidnappers to find out. Officials seem to think Skiles is the answer, can find him and save the day.

The city is nothing like he remembers. Buildings are destroyed, streets are in chaos and the military and vigilantes from the groups at war control them, people Skiles knew are as dead as the Beirut he used to love.

Skiles dashes about Beirut being manipulated and manipulating. He’s shadowed by operatives from all sides. Rosamund Pike’s (Gone Girl, 7 Days in Entebbe) is the operative assigned to babysit.

It’s hard to sort out who’s who. All of the characters from the U.S. military and CIA personnel to the various factions vying for control seem to be bad guys out to control their own piece of Beirut’s pie. Translate that into Skiles will be kidnapped, threatened, lied to, chased and shot at.

It’s all very predictable.

The best part of the film is Hamm. Skiles is up and down. He’s hiding from life in a bottle. Skiles is drunk and out of it one-minute and totally in control the next. Unfortunately, his character is as predictable as the movie and as the situations thrust upon him.

Pike has very little to do but look worried and follow orders. The bad guys look like every bad guy in every movie that runs along the same theme.

Beirut is directed by Brad Anderson who did the very intense thriller Transsiberian in 2008. He hasn’t done much of note since and he’s not very good here. This one is written by one of my favorite writers Tony Gilroy who penned four of the Bourne movies, helped write Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and wrote and directed the wonderful George Clooney thriller Michael Clayton.

When it comes to tension, Gilroy is a master. His screenplays — in the right hands — usually turn into top-notch thrillers. Whether Anderson isn’t up to the task, or Gilroy penned a clunker doesn’t really matter.

This one shows big promise but ends up so-so.

Director: Brad Anderson

Stars: Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Mark Pellegrino, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham, Douglas Hodge, Jonny Coyne, Ben Affan

