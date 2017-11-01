Beaverton Woman Finds Blade in Child’s Halloween Candy

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton woman says she found a blade in her child’s Halloween Candy.

The woman told the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that she had taken her three children trick-or-treating in her Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Quetama Road neighborhood.

Later in the night, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter reported to her that she found the blade inside a packaged candy bar. She says it looked like it may have been from a pencil sharpener.

It’s unknown at this time if wrapper was completely sealed.

The sheriff’s office is asking parents to remind their kids to inspect all Halloween candy before eating it.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Washington County dispatchers at 503-629-0111.