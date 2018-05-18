Beaverton Tea House Celebrates the Royal Wedding
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
May 18, 2018 @ 9:23 AM

BEAVERTON,  Ore.–  Best of British is completely sold out for the Royal Wedding event.  48 guests will be  served in grand style feature the specialty lemon elderflower mini-cakes similar to what Prince Harry and prince Meghan will have for their wedding cake.  Preparation for this special tea has taken months .  Co-Owner Sally McSweeny  came to America from Windsor England in 1985.  She calls her celebration of Best of British a “Street Party” in the British tradition.

She says.” It’s so nice to see the level of excitement and interest here in America.”   It’s taken months of preparation for Saturday’s tea party menu.  McSweeny comments she and her partner Elizabeth studied the food traditions of the several previous royal weddings.   Buntings and flags were ordered early… White and gold china and cutlery  will be featured.  The Tearoom loves it when people dress up in Hats beautiful dresses and pearls but, everyone is welcome.   The Tearoom will only be selling tins of Harney and Sons Royal Wedding  Tea when it comes to keepsake items.  Co-Owner McSweeny  believes so many items  were overpriced she didn’t want to gouge her customers.

