Beaverton Tea House Celebrates the Royal Wedding

BEAVERTON, Ore.– Best of British is completely sold out for the Royal Wedding event. 48 guests will be served in grand style feature the specialty lemon elderflower mini-cakes similar to what Prince Harry and prince Meghan will have for their wedding cake. Preparation for this special tea has taken months . Co-Owner Sally McSweeny came to America from Windsor England in 1985. She calls her celebration of Best of British a “Street Party” in the British tradition.

She says.” It’s so nice to see the level of excitement and interest here in America.” It’s taken months of preparation for Saturday’s tea party menu. McSweeny comments she and her partner Elizabeth studied the food traditions of the several previous royal weddings. Buntings and flags were ordered early… White and gold china and cutlery will be featured. The Tearoom loves it when people dress up in Hats beautiful dresses and pearls but, everyone is welcome. The Tearoom will only be selling tins of Harney and Sons Royal Wedding Tea when it comes to keepsake items. Co-Owner McSweeny believes so many items were overpriced she didn’t want to gouge her customers.