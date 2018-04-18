Beaverton School Official Resigns After Immigration Retweet
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 12:47 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Beaverton School District deputy superintendent who retweeted a claim that immigrants in the country without legal permission “were more dangerous than assault rifles” and should be banned from the U.S. has resigned.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Steve Phillips’ resignation came on Tuesday, a day after the school district apologized for his sharing the post and denounced the tweet. A petition was also started calling for Phillips to be fired.

Phillips was one of two district deputy superintendents. He was hired in 2016 after serving as the superintendent of the Malheur Education Services District. His annual salary is $171,148. He has issued no public statement on the matter.

A message left at number listed under Phillips’ name was not immediately returned Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Superintendent Don Grotting said the district is “committed to restoring trust in our community.”

