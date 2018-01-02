Beaverton Police Warn of Serial Robbery Suspect

Beaverton, OR – Police in Beaverton are seeking help in identifying a serial robbery suspect.

Officer Mike Rowe with the Beaverton Police Department says the suspect, thought to be a white male, in his 30s, has robbed two delis in Beaverton – plus other businesses in Tigard, Portland and Washington County between November 15th and December 29th of 2017.

Anyone with information about who this person is is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department at (503) 629-0111.

More from the BPD:

The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a serial robbery suspect. This suspect has struck twice in Beaverton, once in Tigard, once in Washington County and once in Portland between November 15, 2017, and December 29, 2017.

The first robbery in Beaverton was at the Breeze Cafe located at 14314 SW Allen Blvd on November 15, 2017. During this robbery, the suspect was wearing a camo hooded sweatshirt, orange baseball hat, blue jeans, black shoes, black colored gloves and displayed a handgun in his waistband.

The second robbery in Beaverton was at the Richard’s Deli located at 6155 SW Murray Blvd on December 22, 2017. During this robbery, the suspect was wearing camo pants, green jacket with tan colored shoulders, a black/white colored stocking hat, black ski mask type face covering, gloves and displayed a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years of age.

Please take a look at the attached photos and the clothing that the suspect is wearing. We hope that someone will recognize this clothing and a person who they have seen wearing it.

If you have any information that will assist in these investigates, please call the Beaverton Police Department at (503) 629-0111 and reference case number 17-3190831.

Here are the other three locations:

Bulldog Deli located at 7321 SW Garden Home Road PPB

Tan Republic at 14250 SW Barrow Road Tigard (did not commit a robbery while in store, might have been spooked)

UU Yogurt located at 8108 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway WCSO