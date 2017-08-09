Beaverton Police Release Composite Drawing Of Suspect

BEAVERTON, Ore.—The suspicious person report came in on July 11th. about 4:30P.M. that day a white male grabbed a baby’s arm in a possible attempt to take the baby from its mother. this happened at the Beaver Creek Apartments playground located at 12270 SW Center Street in Beaverton.

The male was dirty in appearance pushing a shopping cart. When he saw the mother with the baby, he aggressively approached her saying he wanted her baby. The male was able to grab the baby’s arm or hand before a maintenance worker intervened and the male left the area. there was a partial language barrier between the mother and the man . The man is described as white 30 to 35 years of age. 5’6 ” tall thin build dark brown hair with some gray hair lighter eyes missing upper teeth . He was last seen wearing an auburn colored T-Shirt and dirty blue jeans.

If you see this man please call the Beaverton police at 503-629-0111 reference case # 17-1921057