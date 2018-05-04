Beaverton Doctor Arrested For Sex Abuse

Beaverton, Oregon – A doctor who does cosmetic surgeries in both Beaverton and Vancouver bailed out of jail Thursday evening. 49-year-old George Allen was arrested for two counts of sex abuse at his work at Nu U Laser Centers. The first happened in 2016, the other earlier this year. Officer Jeremy Shaw with Beaverton Police he tells us he’s worried there may be more victims. Both alleged abuses happened at the Beaverton location. If you feel that you may be a victim of abuse by Dr. Allen, you are asked to call Beaverton Police and ask for Detective Cindy Herring.

(Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.)

Read more from Police:

On May 3, 2018, Beaverton Police detectives arrested 49-year-old Dr. George Allen for Sex Abuse.

Mr. Allen works at Nu U Laser Centers as a doctor who performs cosmetic surgeries. Two victims have reported unwanted sexual touching which occurred during cosmetic procedures being performed by Mr. Allen. There are two Nu U Laser Centers which are located in Beaverton, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.

Mr. Allen was taken to Washington County Jail and charged with two counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree. Additional charges will likely be added in the next few days.

Beaverton Police Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Any additional victims are asked to call the Beaverton Police Detective Herring at 503-526-2281.