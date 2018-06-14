Beautiful Cars Shape of Speed
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 12:40 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  From June 18th through September 16th The Portland Art Museum will show off 17 beautiful vintage cars from the 30’s and 40’s.  Among them a gorgeous 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner.  It came from Germany.  A 1939 Graham Coupe greets visitors as soon as they walk in.  The exhibit also includes several motorcycles .  Jay Leno will be at the Art Museum Saturday evening for a sold out chat about the cars mixed in with a little comedy

