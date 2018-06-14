Beautiful Cars Shape of Speed

PORTLAND, Ore.– From June 18th through September 16th The Portland Art Museum will show off 17 beautiful vintage cars from the 30’s and 40’s. Among them a gorgeous 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner. It came from Germany. A 1939 Graham Coupe greets visitors as soon as they walk in. The exhibit also includes several motorcycles . Jay Leno will be at the Art Museum Saturday evening for a sold out chat about the cars mixed in with a little comedy