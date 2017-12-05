Photo courtesy of Bryce Zabel

Los Angeles, Ca. – Hillsboro native Bryce Zabel explores an alternative history involving the iconic rock and roll group, The Beatles. His book, Once There Was A Way; What If The Beatles Stayed Together is being released today by Diversion Books.

Zabel, who grew up in Hillsboro, went on to become a CNN correspondent, screenwriter, producer and author. He says everybody loves The Beatles and we are reaching that point in history where The Beatles are receding completely into our past and I think its chance to give them one last chance on stage. So, I made up a story about them and let it go.”

He talked with KXL’s Pat Boyle and you can hear the entire interview