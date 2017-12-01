Be Nice Anyway?
By Rebecca Marshall
Dec 1, 2017 @ 6:17 AM

A new study shows that nice guys may finish last.  Researchers in the study say  humans can be placed into three categories, based on their reactions to economic inequity.  60% of people are pro-socials, meaning they prefer everyone get an equal slice of the pie.  30% are individualists, meaning they want to put their own needs first.  Roughly 10% are competitive and all they really care about is that they have more than other people. Where do you line up and what does that mean for your brain?

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/nice-brains-finish-last/

 

Will this change the way you walk in the world?

