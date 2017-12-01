Be Nice Anyway?

A new study shows that nice guys may finish last. Researchers in the study say humans can be placed into three categories, based on their reactions to economic inequity. 60% of people are pro-socials, meaning they prefer everyone get an equal slice of the pie. 30% are individualists, meaning they want to put their own needs first. Roughly 10% are competitive and all they really care about is that they have more than other people. Where do you line up and what does that mean for your brain?

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/nice-brains-finish-last/

Will this change the way you walk in the world?