Battle Ground Chiropractor Arrested On Rape Charges

Battle Ground, Wash. — Police in Battle Ground arrested Mark LaRue Thursday on charges of Rape II and Indecent Liberties. LaRue is the owner of Family Chiropractic located at 713 W main Street in Battle Ground.

Police say the arrest is the result of an investigation that began in May of this year when two female patients reported that LaRue touched them inappropriately in a sexual manner while they received chiropractic and massage treatments at his clinic.

While investigating this case, detectives learned that three different women made similar allegations of inappropriate touching in 2003 and 2004. Police say reports were taken and sent to the Department of Health and Detectives at teh time, there was not sufficient evidence at the time to charge or prosecute LaRue.

LaRue has practiced chiropractic medicine at his clinic in Battle Ground since 2002. The investigation remains open; detectives ask that anyone with information that might assist in their investigation contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342- 5252 or by email at kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org.