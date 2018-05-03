Bastendorff Beach Cleared of Campers
By Grant McHill
|
May 3, 2018 @ 10:55 AM

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – Bureau of Land Management employees have put up signs declaring Bastendorff Beach a day use only site.

The World reports that park rangers and Coos County Sheriff’s deputies walked the beach on Tuesday, telling people who have been sleeping there that they must pack up and leave by nightfall.

This is authorities’ third attempt at controlling illegal camping at Bastendorff. Workers say they found 5 gallon buckets filled with human feces at the beach earlier this week.

The site went from 14-day camping to 24-hour camping two years ago. The beach was originally a day use site before being open for 14-day stays.

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com

