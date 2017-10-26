Barn Fire In Boring

Boring, Or. – A barn on the Bushue family farm was totally destroyed in an early morning fire today. Clackamas County Fire says the family was able to get goats and chickens out of the barn before crews arrived. Someone passing by called 9-1-1 about the same time the homeowner was awakened by the fire.

The family operates a pumpkin patch this time of year and says it plans to go ahead with plans for some kids to visit the farm this morning. No one was injured in the fire. Investigators are on the scene.