Barbara Bush turns 92, Twitter celebrates

Stefan Glidden/HBO(NEW YORK) — Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrated her 92nd birthday Thursday in Maine with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, who reminded the Twittersphere that she’s still his number-one gal.

The 41st U.S. president, who turns 93 on June 12, tweeted, “Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I’m still the luckiest guy in the world.”

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I’m still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

A family spokesman said the Bushes are with other family members in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers.

Barbara Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, tweeted, “Happiest bday to one awesome lady! Love you and your hilarious, strong way, Ganny. Xx”

The Barbara Bush Foundation — which has a mission “to advocate for and establish literacy as a value in every home” — urged its Twitter followers, “Give Mrs. Bush the birthday gift she would love most. Give the gift of literacy to a child & make a donation today! http://barbarabush.org/donate/.”

Give Mrs. Bush the birthday gift she would love most. Give the gift of literacy to a child & make a donation today! https://t.co/EA0xZ5teVV pic.twitter.com/FSQMqXmDg9 — Barbara Bush Fdn (@BarbaraBushFdn) June 8, 2017

And the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas tweeted one of the former first lady’s quotes, along with a photo of her reading a book to children: “‘I told my office that I wanted to do something every single day for somebody.’ Happy Birthday Mrs. Barbara Bush!”

“I told my office that I wanted to do something every single day for somebody.” Happy Birthday Mrs. Barbara Bush! https://t.co/RYkSsL8bT4 pic.twitter.com/VJRSDAAd8r — TheBushCenter (@TheBushCenter) June 8, 2017

