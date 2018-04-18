Barbara Bush Remembered By Oregonians

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 29: Barbara Bush talks with Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at Former President George H. W. Bush's office on March 29, 2012 in Houston, Texas. Mitt Romney received an endorsement from Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush during the meeting. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Portland, Or. – The head of The Oregon Historical Society, Kerry Tymchuk, says former First Lady Barbara Bush will be remembered as one of the most popular first ladies of all time and will also be remembered for her focus on literacy. He says ” she spoke incessantly about the need for families to read to each other and that’s a great cause even today.”

Tymchuk says he spoke with Antoinette Hatfield yesterday, the widow of Oregon Senator Mark Hatfield. He says she told him she has 50 years of letters from Barbara Bush. He says their husbands both arrived in Washington at the same time and the two women became best of friends.

Also remembering the former First Lady is Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis. He was 16 when he saw the Bushes campaign at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square in the 1980’s. He says “it was fantastic to meet her. I remember even at that age being just intrigued by this woman that just seemed like she wrapped everybody up. I mean, she had this unbelievable love in her eye and calmness to her.”

Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.