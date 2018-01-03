Ballots Go In The Mail Today For January 23rd Special Election

Portland, Or. – Multnomah County voters will soon get a ballot in the mail. The U.S. Postal Service began mailing ballots today for the January 23rd vote on Measure 101. It would approve temporary assessments to fund healthcare for low income households and stabilize health insurance premiums.

Voters who don’t get their ballot by January 11th, should call the county elections office at 503-988-3720.

Voters can sign up to track their ballot. Text, email or voice alerts tell voters when the county elections office has mailed ballots. Alerts will indicate whether th ballot has been accepted for counting or whether it requires further action by the voter.

The elections office will open a Voting Express Center inside the Multnomah County East Building in Gresham. It will be open from January 8th through January 23rd. Voters will be able to replace a lost ballot, get help voting, ask questions of vote there in person.