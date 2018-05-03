Bad Samaritan

In Brief: Former Doctor Who star David Tennant gives a really creepy performance. This is a pretty good psychological thriller.



Sean Falco and Derek Sandoval have a good thing going. They’re in their early 20s and park cars at a swank downtown Portland, Oregon restaurant. While the guest is inside, one of them “borrows” their car and heads to the person’s home for an hour or so of thieving and plundering.

David Tennant’s Cale Erendreich is rude, ill-tempered and obviously quite rich. Thinking this will be the payday of all paydays, Falco gets the nod to do the deed. Once inside Erendreich’s home he is shocked to find a woman who has been tortured and is chained to a chair. Knowing Erendreich has the capability taking a live look at the woman from his phone, and with limited time, Falco has to leave her.

It’s not something he can live and against Sandoval’s advice, Falco decides he has to act.

Erendreich — who is a master of all things technology — figures out what Falco knows and sets out to destroy him. Their deadly dance and how the characters intertwine is part of what makes producer, writer and now director Dean Devlin’s movie so interesting.

Three performances stand out and what makes them work is limited dialogue. Tennant gained fame as TV’s 10th Doctor Who and nothing he did before or since has gotten much notice. He is going to get some notice here. His slight build and his eyes are what give him the aura of someone who is very dangerous. Nothing Tennant says — and he has very few lines — has as much impact as those dark, dead eyes.

Devlin calls them shark eyes and they make Tennant very, very creepy.

Robert Sheehan plays the hapless Falco perfectly. He’s stuck in life and death battle of wits in which he’s overmatched and outgunned by a bad guy with money in the bank and access to technology. Sheehan does Falco straight and unemotionally. No matter what he has to free the woman, and noting short of accomplishing the goal will do.

Kerry Condon (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) plays the panicked young woman. She’s helpless and without hope. Much of her acting — like Tennant’s — is done with her eyes.

I’ve always been a Devlin fan. In 1996 he exploded onto the movie scene when he produced and co-wrote Independence Day. It is one of my all-time favorites and a film I can’t help but stop and watch when I land on it while channel surfing. While he’s mostly known for creating projects and executive producing, Devlin has helmed a couple of films and several episodes of his TV creations Leverage and The Librarians.

His first major release as a director was last year’s Geostorm. I didn’t see it. In an interview with Devlin a couple of weeks ago he gave me a nod-and-a-wink and said I didn’t miss anything.

Bad Samaritan is a much different story.

Devlin gives Brandon Boyce’s (Let the Right One In, Venom, Wicker Park, Apt Pupil) script the bare bones treatment. Too much dialogue and too many effects and the film doesn’t work. This isn’t rocket science or reinventing the wheel. It’s a simple cat and mouse game with a couple of twists and turns.

Devlin’s film is proof that you don’t need hundreds of millions to make a good movie. In this case, less is more. Simple and simply put, Bad Samaritan is a terrific, low budget psychological thriller.

Directors: Dean Devlin

Stars: David Tennant, Kerry Condon, Robert Sheehan, Carlito Olivero, Lisa Brenner, Hannah Barefoot, Dana Millican, Rob Nagle

Rated R for mature themes, language and violence. You can’t beat good villainy and this has it in spades. A decent psychological thriller held up by three great performances. Give this one a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.