In Brief: A Bad Moms Christmas is not bad but it’s not very good either.



Those upset that big box stores start the holidays in August have a new complaint to add to the list. On the day after Halloween the first Christmas movie of the year opened. It’s A Bad Moms Christmas, reconnects the original cast — Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn and others — and puts them in the kind of bad mood a lot of us get in that time of year.

They want a stress-free Christmas. Then the moms of the bad moms show up. One wants Christmas to be a huge production, another clings to her daughter and the third only shows up to borrow money.

Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines play the moms. Add them to the three terrific main character actresses and you have the potential for a great movie. Key word: potential.

Done by creators Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, and in spite of some heavy-weight acting, A Bad Moms Christmas ends up looking more like an R-rated sitcom than a major motion picture.

Directors: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Stars: Mila Kunis, Kristin Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Jay Hernandez, Justin Hartley, Peter Gallagher

Bad moms and bad moms moms and a Christmas movie released a mere day after Halloween? Grrrrr. Give this one a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



