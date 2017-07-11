Are Bad Guys Paying Their Full Dues?

Portland, Oregon – Is Oregon’s community service program drawing more bad guys to the state? The Portland Tribune says state records show just 30 percent of offenders in Multnomah County finish up their hours and just 15 percent pay back their victim. The Trib also says the data state wide is hard to nail down. Multnomah County challenges those numbers.

A former prosecutor in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, Chuck French tells the Portland Tribune, jailing people who don’t complete their community service costs about a thousand dollars a day and the county doesn’t want to spend it. He says word gets out Portland is a tolerant place for robbers and thieves and attracts bad guys from other states.

KXL Reporter Pat Boyle contributed to this report.