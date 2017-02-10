Back To Back Slides on NW Thompson

Portland, Or. – A landslide on NW Thompson Road in the West Hills on Thursday has been followed by an even bigger slide today. Mike Pullen with Multnomah County says “they’re about 100 feet apart” near the Audobon Society. The first slide was cleared by Thursday afternoon. The second slide was discovered this morning and clean up is underway. Pullen says there’s no estimate when the road will reopen.

He says 15 to 20 homes are located along that stretch of NW Thompson. He says probably 300 drivers use that road each day.