Babysitter Accused Of Abusing 10-Month-Old

Portland, Oregon – A Portland man is behind bars accused of burning and beating a friend’s baby. Tenants of the Jeffery Apartments are furious over the crimes their neighbor, Sean Middleton, is suspected of committing.

According to court documents Middleton, who’s 21, told investigators he burned the ten-month-old baby with a lighter, and bruised his body because the baby wouldn’t stop crying. Doctors say the boy likely hadn’t had food or water for two days and tested positive for THC, which is found in marijuana. Middleton is facing criminal mistreatment and assault charges. He’ll be back in court next week.

Middleton told detectives he did it for no reason and that he quote “entertains his thoughts.” The baby’s mother told authorities she had know Middleton for two or three months and thought she could trust him. He’s facing criminal mistreatment and assault charges.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.