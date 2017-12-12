Baby Sea Otter Pup Makes A Splash At the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore.– Cutest ever, a baby Seat Otter pup native to Southern California arrived at the Oregon Zoo from the Mo Bay Aquarium last Friday. Number 805 is in quarantine learning to clean himself and get stronger so he can leave the baby waiting pool and get into the deep marine life pool. A team of 6 is taking care of him. He will stay in quarantine until everyone is sure he doesn’t have any parasites. Estimated time for his public debut is mid February. By that time he should be a pretty good sized boy. Sea otters eat 30 percent of their weight each day. in the next week the zoo will decide on how he will be named.