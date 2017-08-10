Baby Killed in Monmouth House Fire Identified

MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have identified a baby killed in a Wednesday fire that destroyed a home in Monmouth, Oregon.

The Monmouth Police Department said Thursday the body of 11-month-old Sebastian Spencer was found in the home after the fire was extinguished.

Authorities say the house was fully engulfed when firefighters responded. Two firefighters suffered burns while trying to rescue the infant. One firefighter was being treated locally and the other was sent to the Portland Burn Center.

The baby’s parents, Natacia Abbe and Benjamin Spencer, and two other children were able to escape.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Police say the fire and fatality do not appear to be criminal in nature.

Damage was estimated at $200,000.