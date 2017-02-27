Baby is “Out of the Woods”

Portland Ore – OHSU Doernbecher physicians, the Reshad family attorney and 4-month-old Fatemeh Reshad’s uncle update us on baby Fatemeh’s condition. Doctors told a press conference that Fatemeh Reshad had surgery Friday and they are pleased with the progress she is already making. The surgery was a bit more complicated than some, but there is reason to believe she will recover in time. Fatemeh, who became a focal point in the opposition to President Trump’s travel ban arrived in Portland in early February. She was all set to travel to the US from Iran with her mother to have a life-saving operation until Trump’s executive order banned immigrants like them from entering the country.