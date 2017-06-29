In Brief: Baby Driver is a nice spin on a worn concept.



Baby is a character played by Divergent co-star Ansel Elgort. The title gives you an idea of what Elgort’s Baby does. He is a getaway driver who wants to get away from the master criminal who employs him. The boy owes Kevin Spacey’s Doc money and one more run and the debt is paid. Once done Baby wants nothing more to do with crime. Then he falls in love with a waitress and Doc threatens her to keep Baby in the fold.

The boy doesn’t talk much, loves music and always has a loud mix blasting away in his ears and while it might distract you and me, it helps him focus. This is especially true when he’s driving.

Baby Driver is written and directed by Edgar Wright who does very interesting movies. While it’s a bit deeper than his previous efforts like Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, this is no exception. It’s slam-bang serious fun and Wright lights up the screen with creative car chases and crashes punctuated with somewhat shallow, characters and rich dialogue.

Even better is a cast — Elgort, Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez and Lily James — that give the film energy and make a worn premise seem fresh.

Director: Edgar Wright

Stars: Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James, Kevin Spacey

Rated R for mature themes and violence. This one is a unique spin around the old robbery gone wrong crime flick. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

