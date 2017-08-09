Baby Dies in Monmouth House Fire

(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a baby was killed in a fire that destroyed a home in Monmouth, Oregon.

The Statesman Journal reports (https://is.gd/eGn77x ) the house was fully engulfed when firefighters responded Wednesday morning. Two adults and two children escaped, but a 1-year-old remained inside.

Firefighters couldn’t find the baby during a rescue attempt. They found the body after the blaze was extinguished.

Deputy Chief Neal Olson of Polk County Fire District No. 1 says two firefighters suffered burns during the rescue attempt. He says one was being treated locally and the other was sent to the Portland Burn Center.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Damage was estimated at $200,000.