Baby Born in Dodge Durango

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – A baby in Eastern Oregon entered the world in a Dodge Durango after her parents couldn’t quite get to the hospital in time.

The Argus Observer reports Channa Williams of Vale delivered her daughter shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. She and her boyfriend had pulled into the parking lot of the Ontario hospital, but didn’t have time to get inside.

They got help from a nurse who was leaving work.

Williams’ mother and sister were called during the stressful drive from Vale, and were present for the birth. The mother wrapped her granddaughter in a jacket. The temperature was below zero.

Williams had gone to the hospital Christmas night, but was told she could return home because it wasn’t time.

The healthy baby weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.