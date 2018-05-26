Average Joe, Cooper & Lucinda Talk Solo & Star Wars

In Brief: Average Joe Movie — AKA Gary Wolcott — Cooper Banks and Lucinda Kay & a movie review & a conversation about the new Star Wars movie Solo



Director: Ron Howard

Stars: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clark, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, Phebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany, Linda Hunt, Warwick Davis, Clint Howard

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. This is definitely cowboys in space fun and is Star Wars the way most of us remember the first film. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

He has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

