I don’t tend to whine much but I’m going to bitch a bit here. I wasn’t able to screen Avengers: Infinity War. A few special critics in larger cities got to see it but the rest of us did not. I caught this like the rest of you and threw down $20-some dollars for an IMAX 3D-ticket for the 10:45 p.m. showing Thursday night.

So here I sit at 3:30 a.m. plunking lines out on my computer keyboard and still a little bit sore that I wasn’t able to see a critic’s screening. Most of those who watched the movie with me are sawing logs while I’m guzzling coffee and trying to avoid a brain freeze.

Superhero movies — of which I am not a fan — regularly give me a brain freeze. They’re — like this one — often too long, tedious and predictable.

The buzz about no critic screenings was Marvel wanting to keep critics from blabbing all the secret parts and giving chunks of the movie away. Really? That’s a load of crap. I sat through this bloated flick and didn’t see anything all that surprising, or anything I’d want to blab to the rest of you.

But doing spoilers isn’t my thing, and it’s not the thing of most of the critics I know. We tend to be tight-lipped when it comes to revealing anything that would spoil the movie. However, at the end of this review I am going to note that there will be a sequel.

That is no surprise. These days Marvel tends to connect one movie to the next anyway.

Marvel treats Avengers: Infinity War like it’s an all-star sporting event. It’s an all-star Marvel cast from the usual group of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, the Hulk and others and for fun adds the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Considering the staggering amount of money tossed into this one for stunts and special effects, I suppose it is like the showcasing of the best of the best.

So the all-star tag is fitting.

With that many character to feed and so many plot twists involved, directors Anthony and Joe Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Steven McFeely throw everything possible at the screen hoping a lot of it sticks. Most of it does, however, the story is so complex in places you’ll feel like you need a scorecard to remember who did what to whom and where you last saw this character or that.

I’m just kidding about the scorecard. Fans — and those like me who aren’t necessarily fans but have seen all the movies — won’t need one but the movie is quite complicated.

The two directors did the two Captain America flicks, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and two writers are responsible for writing Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The First Avenger.

To their credit they manage — for the most part — to keep everything straight.

The story starts with Thor, Loki and others from Thor: Ragnarok. As you may — or may not remember — their spaceship was intercepted at the end of that film. The interceptor is Thanos. He’s as big as the Hulk, meaner than any villain ever — or so the film’s PR people want you to believe — and needs to possess six jewels to control the entire universe.

He’s also a narcissistic dictator who’ll kill off most of the universe once he gains control. So it’s up to the Avengers to stop him. To get the job done they end up spread all over the universe in rather entertaining fashion.

To give the franchise some credit, this is a dark, heavy-handed flick saved by — no pun intended — marvelous effects and a ton of humor. Heavy lines are uttered by the cast before, during and after action sequences and almost every one is punctuated by clever one-liner.

I’m going to recommend this movie but it has two major problems. The first is Avengers: Infinity War runs two-hours and 30-minutes. Actually, minus the outtake at the film’s end which runs a couple of minutes and the 10-minutes of credits, Infinity War’s plot runs about two-hours and 18-minutes.

It just seems like it lasts for infinity.

Upfront and honest, the ending really ticked me off. Most of the time I can accept a movie ending for what it is but with this one I cannot. After sitting through all the movie theater advertisements and the 15-minutes of trailers, and it ends at 1:30 a.m. and this is just part-one? There’s a sequel?

C’mon.

This reminds me so much of the second Lord of the Rings movie. I smoked in those days and when I left the theater I wanted to go out in the parking lot, light one up and then go in and see part three. Waiting a year seemed so unfair.

It does here, too.

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Stars: Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Josh Brolan, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Idris Elba, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Peter Dinklage, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Benecio Del Toro, William Hurt, Letitia Wright

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. This one deserves to be seen and seen in a theater, and preferably in 3D, though it is, like all Marvel movies, too long. Average Joe Movie says it’s above average and gets a 4 on his 0 to 5 scale.



