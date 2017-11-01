Autopsy Gives Clues in Death of Teenage Girl at a Bus Stop

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – An autopsy is narrowing the focus in the search for the person who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl who was waiting for the school bus at the end of her driveway in rural southwestern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that Meadow Boyd was likely struck by something extending from a passing vehicle, such as a side mirror, mounted rack, trailer or cargo.

Authorities say the driver would have known they struck something but might not have realized it was a person.

It was dark and there were garbage bins at the end of the driveway.

Meadow was found lying alongside the 5100-block of East Evans Creek Road, north of Rogue River, by a passer-by.

The passer-by performed CPR but Meadow was pronounced dead at the hospital.