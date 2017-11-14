Autistic Boy Missing From Motel Room

GRESHAM, Ore.– A 12 year old Autistic Boy walked away from the Stay America Motel around 12:45 Tuesday morning. Everyone at the motel at 17777 NE Sacramento looked for Maliki Scutley, but couldn’t find him. Surveillance video shows him walking out the door. He told a man outside he was going over to the gas station store to get some snacks, but he never returned. His dad found out the boy never went there.

His parents say that while Maliki is 12, he acts like an 8 year old. He is very friendly, almost overly so. During the day, he will run from school or home, but he’s only gone a few hours. This time he’s been gone many hours and everyone is extremely worried. Gresham police want you to call right away if you see him.

He is described as a white male with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Skutley was last known to be wearing a black shirt and blue pajama pants.

