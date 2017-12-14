Authorities Search for Fugitive Rape Suspect

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Washington County are asking for the public’s help to find a man charged with rape and sex abuse who walked away from a work release facility.

Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday that Felipe De Jes Jimenez-Interian was last seen Nov. 29 when he walked away from the Washington County Restitution Center in Hillsboro.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have abused a 16-year-old girl.

He has been known to use the names Martin and Ceasar.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

He has brown hair and green eyes.