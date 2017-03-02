Authorities Say Missing Man May Have Been Murdered

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Lane County authorities say they are investigating the 2014 disappearance of a Yamhill County man as a criminal homicide.

Lane County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a number of tips related to the disappearance of 34-year-old Christopher “Topher” Dale Bernards, who went missing near Cottage Grove. Bernards’ body has not been found.

It is unclear why the sheriff’s office is investigating the case now. Lane County sheriff’s Sgt. Carrie Carver declined to comment Wednesday. The tips were discovered through a search warrant affidavit filed in Lane County Circuit Court.

According to the affidavit, Bernards left Yamhill County on Sept. 4, 2014, and drove to the Tacoma area. Days later, officials believe he drove back near Cottage Grove, where his car was found on Sept. 8, 2014.