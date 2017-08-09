Authorities Kill Two Wolves After Cattle Attacks

ENTERPRISE, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife authorities shot and killed two adult wolves in response to multiple attacks on cattle grazing in northeast Oregon.

Department spokeswoman Michelle Dennehey said one wolf was killed Sunday night and a second was shot Tuesday morning. She says one was shot from the ground and one from the air.

The Capital Press reports (http://bit.ly/2wIFybG ) ranchers in the area have complained about the pack for some time and asked authorities to kill the entire pack, which included 10 wolves at the end of 2016 and at least seven this past spring.

Dennehey says the department will monitor the situation and could take additional action if remaining members of the Harl Butte wolf pack continue to attack livestock.