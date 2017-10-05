Authorities Identify Washington State Plane Crash survivor

QUILCENE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have identified the man who survived a recent plane crash in Washington state.

The Peninsula Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2y2yU43 ) that 35-year-old Olympia resident Brent Wood, who was a passenger, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center Saturday morning after the small aircraft crashed into Buck Mountain Friday night. Wood was listed in satisfactory condition on Wednesday. He was in serious but stable condition after the plane crashed. It took first responders about six hours to get to the crash site after Wood reported it.

The plane’s pilot, 69-year-old Lance Aikins, also of Olympia, died.

The plane is a Bellanca 8KCAB fixed-wing single-engine aircraft. The two men were heading from Port Townsend to Shelton when it crashed.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.