Authorities Identify Man Involved In Central Oregon Police Chase

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials in eastern Oregon have identified a man recently shot by officers during a police chase.

The Bend Bulletin reports that 18-year-old Christopher James Thomas Sweeney of Sunriver was identified Friday by police as the occupant of an allegedly stolen 2014 Chevrolet Venture minivan

Bend police officers say they attempted to stop two vehicles reported stolen Thursday. Officers arrested the driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander without incident. However, officers say they broke into a pursuit after Sweeney dodged attempts to stop him.

According to Oregon State Police, Sweeney got out of the van carrying a semi-automatic pistol. An Oregon State Police sergeant and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy then fired at Sweeney.

Sweeney was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

OSP says the officers involved the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate.