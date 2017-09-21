Audit Finds WSU May Have Violated Federal Grant Rules

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – A state audit has found that Washington State University may have violated federal rules when it used about $17,000 from a grant to pay salaries and benefits for two employees who had little to no involvement in the projects.

The Seattle Times reports that the WSU professor who blew the whistle is concerned the school’s grant funding could be in jeopardy.

The issue was raised by Norman Lewis, a professor in WSU’s Institute of Biological Chemistry.

The auditor’s office found that one employee did no work on the NASA project, but was being paid from that fund. Another employee worked at a lesser percentage than was being charged to the grant.

Officials for Washington State University say the auditor’s report presented “an inaccurate and incomplete context of the situation.”