Audit Finds Portland Needs to Improve Safety Practices

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An audit recommends the city of Portland improve the way it promotes safety after it was hit with more than $18 million in legal payouts from 2012 to 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2xNMkgG ) the cases against the city stemmed from its workers getting injured, city vehicles hurting people or damaging property and discrimination complaints filed by employees. The audit found that Portland’s risk management is not doing enough to prevent future injuries.

According to the audit, the risk management division has not followed best practices for setting safety guidelines or shared information across bureaus that would help reduce accidents, prevent loss and protect city employees. It also found that the safety information has not passed through a required review by a Loss Control Advisory Committee.