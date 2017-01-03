ATV Collision Sends One To Hospital

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – One person has been hospitalized with significant injuries following an all-terrain vehicle crash on intersection east of Battle Ground.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger was thrown from an ATV after the driver failed to negotiate a turn, veered off the road and struck a power utility box. The passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with significant injuries Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says four people were riding on two ATVs on the public road when the crash happened. It says alcohol, icy conditions and the use of vehicles not allowed on public roadways are believed to be possible factors contributing to the crash.