Attorney General Jeff Sessions In Portland

Portland, Oregon – U-S Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Portland today to talk about immigration policies with local and federal authorities. Sessions has argued sanctuary cities like Portland that protect people who are in the country illegally, shouldn’t receive federal funds. But a judge has ruled the government can’t do that. Advocates on both sides will be paying close attention to his visit. Sessions will speak at the U-S Citizenship and Immigration Services building in the Pearl District where several groups are planning protests. Sessions will also meet with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams.

Back in April of this year Attorney General Sessions was on air on KXL, and he told Lars Larson that Mayors and Commissioners need to be aggressive in getting rid of criminal illegal aliens.

A protest is planned in conjunction with Sessions’ visit outside the USCIS office starting at 11 a.m. The protest is organized by Portland’s Resistance and the Latino advocacy groups Milenio.org and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario. Here’s what they say in a press release sent to KXL:

“Jeff Sessions is coming to Portland on Tuesday, September 19th to speak to law enforcement about immigration. Due to his racism, anti-immigrant stances, deplorable criminal justice policies and attachment to Donald Trump; Milenio.org, Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Portland’s Resistance are partnering to protest his visit. We will meet at the USCIS office at 1455 NW Overton at 11 AM.

Sessions plans on meeting with local law enforcement which is in direct opposition to our status of a sanctuary city. Not only is this visit unwelcome, it is potentially dangerous as he could encourage officials to enforce federal law despite our sanctuary status. We call on anyone who is invited to this meeting to not attend. We are also calling on the mayor, and city commissioner to call out this invasion. Their employees should not willingly attend a meeting with someone whose policies are in direct opposition to that of our own. Our elected officials should not be silent on Portland Police attending a meeting with Jeff Sessions behind their backs.” End of statement.

Sessions is the second member of President Trump’s Cabinet to come to the Rose City. Linda McMahon, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and former CEO of World Wresting Entertainment, visited Portland in July.

News Partner KGW reports as attorney general, Sessions has repeatedly urged sanctuary cities to enforce federal immigration laws, or potentially lose federal funding. In March, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called Sessions’ stance “wrongheaded.”