Attempted Kidnapping In Beaverton; Suspect Threatened Victim

Beaverton, Oregon – Stranger danger alert on Portland’s Westside. Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a teenage girl in Beaverton. The 16-year-old victim says she was walking home from school Wednesday afternoon along Southwest Erickson Avenue, when a chubby man with red hair passed by her on the sidewalk. Then he turned around and grabbed her from behind with a knife in his hand. She says he tried to force her into his car.

The girl says that’s when a neighbor came out of her apartment and startled the guy. He bolted, and the teen, who was not hurt, ran home. She says the suspect was driving a dark black-or-blue sedan.

The suspect is described as a white, adult, male, 5’6″, chubby and in his 30’s with red hair. He was wearing prescription style glasses, gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue shirt and gray shorts possibly with a white stripe on the shorts. His vehicle is described as a dark- colored sedan.

If anyone has information that will help in this ongoing investigation, please call the Beaverton Police at (503) 629-011.

Image courtesy of Beaverton Police.