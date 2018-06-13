Attack on Prostitute Lands Oregon Man in Jail for Six Years

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A southern Oregon man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after authorities say he assaulted a prostitute he contacted online.

The Mail Tribune reports 65-year-old Tim Lewis was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted sodomy and coercion for the June 2016 encounter.

Lewis of Eagle Point also pleaded guilty Monday to unrelated charges of driving under the influence and harassment.

Jackson County Deputy District Attorney Zori Cook says Lewis met up with the woman after contacting her through backpage.com, a website that federal authorities shut down earlier this year.

Cook says Lewis held the woman at gunpoint and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Lewis has been held in the Jackson County jail since his arrest in June 2016.

—

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/