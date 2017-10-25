Astor Elementary School Water Fountain Drinkable Again

PORTLAND, Ore.– Astor Elementary School in North Portland is the first to have students and staff drink from water fountains after lead was found in pipes in a number of schools in the district. 14 more elementary schools will have water fountains ready for that first sip later this week. Among them, Lewis, Woodstock, Chapman, Skyline, Richmond Chief Joseph, and Hayhurst to name a few.

Crews have replaced parts of the interior and exterior pipe systems, testing the system after each step. The district’s goal is to finish the work at all Portland Public Schools by the end of 2017-2018 school year. Drinking water fixtures have been turned off since May 2016.