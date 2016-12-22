In Brief: Not bad for a video game-based movie.

Filmmakers have been out of original ideas for decades. In the last decade or so producers have started plucking plots from video games. Most have been as one-dimensional as the games. Once in awhile, one comes along that works.That’s Assassin’s Creed.

Or at least it works for 2/3 of the movie. With — like a video game — nowhere to go, it implodes in act three.

Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs) is Cal Lynch, a convicted killer who dies and is brought back to life by the Templars. For centuries the Templars have been trying to find a sacred apple that holds the key to removing humanity’s free will.

Lynch is a direct descendent the Assassins who’ve held the Templars at bay. Marion Cotilliard (Allied) and Jeremy Irons play father and daughter Templars who put Lynch on a machine that takes him back in time to assume the identity of an ancestor and lead them to the hidden apple.

Fassbender — who continues to remind me a lot of Burt Lancaster in looks and voice — is terrific. He has a bit of fun with the premise and brings three-dimensions to an otherwise one-dimensional story. Cotilliard and Irons are actors at Fassbender’s skill level. They move like dead wood through the story and are completely wasted.

Yes they’re wasted but if video game movies are your thing, this one isn’t too bad.

Director: Justin Kurzel

Stars: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotilliard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. It’s a video-game movie and if not for Fassbender’s wonderful work it would bomb and as it is the fun only last for 2/3 of the movie and is why it gets a 2/3 of a recommendation from Average Joe Movie whose scale has it at 3 1/2 out of 5.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!