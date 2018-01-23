Ashland Man Builds Solar Scooter

Ashland, Or. – An Ashland man has built solar scooter that can go up to 15 miles an hour. Brett Belan says it’s powered by a 100 watt solar panel. He says the Solarrolla is “basically about the most simple machine you could have, solar powered. You have a solar panel, batteries, a motor and some wheels and you and that’s pretty much it.”

The panel is imported from China. He says his costs could be upset by the President’s new tariffs on solar equipment imports but says ” probably what will happen with my situation is and what I think really needs to happen, is there’s going to be more panel manufacturers in the state especially with the kind of panels I’m working with.”

He says he’s building 20 to 30 of the scooters and could start a Kickstarter campaign this summer.