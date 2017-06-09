Art Worth Thousands Stolen From Portland Exhibit

Portland, Oregon – Thousands of dollars worth of artwork was swiped from an exhibit at the Water Avenue Commerce Center. Artist Chris Kellerher and two close friend waited months to show off their work there. Tey had their opening last Saturday. But when Kellerher brought his wife by on Wednesday, a bunch of the art was missing.

Surveillance video shows two people stealing the artwork early Wednesday morning, 10 pieces in all.

Kellerher tells Newspartner KGW his artwork had only been on display since Saturday. The artists are hoping police catch whoever is responsible for the heist.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW