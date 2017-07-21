Arson Suspect Arrested After 6-Hour Standoff in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man who tried to set fire to his suburban Portland duplex was arrested after a nearly six-hour standoff.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Cedar Hills duplex late Thursday. Deputies saw smoke and began evacuating nearby homes. Negotiators then spoke with the suspect, 47-year-old Roy Merritt, by phone for several hours.

Deputies entered the home Friday morning and arrested Merritt. The sheriff’s office says burn piles were found inside the home.

Merritt was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of arson and reckless endangering.