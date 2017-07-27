Arson and Murder Arrest Made in Deadly NE Portland Fire

(Photo Courtesy of Portland Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police announced on Thursday night that they have made an arrest in the Northeast Portland apartment fire that killed two and displaced 25 others on Sunday morning.

28-year-old Ryan Monaco was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of arson and aggravated murder. But, Portland police expect him to face additional charges when he’s arraigned on Friday morning.

Detectives do not believe the fire at the Camp Manor apartment complex on NE Glisan Street was a random act. The identities of the two victims have not been released.

